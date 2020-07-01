e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
False rape case: Three held for extorting ₹4 lakh from Ambala doctor

False rape case: Three held for extorting ₹4 lakh from Ambala doctor

Posing as cops, two men demanded Rs 10 lakh from 63-year-old after cornering him at the woman’s house.

cities Updated: Jul 01, 2020 21:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Three people, including a woman, were arrested on Wednesday for extorting Rs 4 lakh from a doctor by threatening to file a false rape case against him.

The accused are Sudesh, who is in her 40s, resident of Kaji Majra, Ambala; Ram Prakash, 35, of Shanti Nagar, Ambala; and Mahindra Pal, also in his 40s, of Jabbo Majra village, Sangrur, Punjab.

The complainant, Dr Gurmel Singh, 63, a resident of Saunda village, had told the police that on June 23, Sudesh called him to her house. There, the two men appeared in police uniforms, claiming they will implicate him a false rape case if he didn’t pay them Rs 10 lakh.

“The complainant paid them Rs 4 lakh, but decided to approach the police,” said Ram Kumar, in-charge, Ambala City station.

The trio was booked under Sections 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life, etc), 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), 170 (personating a public servant) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code. They were sent to two-day police remand by a local court.

