Family held hostage in Gidderbaha house: Car, cash, jewellery looted

A family of four were held hostage at their house on Piori Road in Gidderbaha town on Thursday late evening by four unidentified miscreants, the police have said. The accused, all in their early 30s, took away the family’s car, cash and jewellery after threatening them at gunpoint, police added. The locality is within walking distance from the railway station.

Kamlesh Kumar, the victim, alleged, “I had gone for a stroll with my wife on Thursday, about 9.15pm and returned about 9.45pm. My son, Sandeep, and daughter-in-law, Reena, were in the house. When we came back from our walk, no one opened the door. The phones of my son and daughter-in-law were switched off. Finally, I entered the house by scaling the wall only to see four men with pistols inside my house.” He added, “They held the entire family hostage and looted my car, 10 tola gold, five tola silver, cash and mobile phones at gunpoint.” “My son and daughter-in-law say that the four men trespassed into the house about 9.30pm, threatened them and forced them to switch off their mobiles,” Kumar added.

His wife Sunita Rani added, “They also snatched our mobile phones. Before fleeing, they asked for car keys and locked us inside the house. We managed to come outside and reached the police station late evening.”

Gidderbaha SHO Krishan Kumar said, “Acting on the complaint, we have registered a case against four unidentified persons under Sections 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC and the Arms Act.”

