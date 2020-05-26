e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Farmer’s body seeks probe into spurious paddy seed scam

Farmer’s body seeks probe into spurious paddy seed scam

Harinder Singh Lakhowal says farmers of the state have been looted by a nexus of officials and seed manufacturing agencies by selling fake seed

cities Updated: May 26, 2020 22:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU-Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal has demanded a probe by an independent agency into the alleged paddy seed scam by shop owners.

He said the probe report should be submitted within 15 days and stringent action be taken against the accused.

He said farmers of the state have been looted by a nexus of officials and spurious seed manufacturing agencies.

Lakhowal said, “PAU sold only 250 quintals of PR 128 variety of rice seed and 3,000 quintals of PR 129 variety at Rs 70 per kg. But, private shop owners were selling spurious seed by claiming it to be that of PR 128 and PR 129 for Rs 200 to Rs 250 per kg.”

He said the agricultural department’s raid on two shops selling spurious seed was merely an eyewash.

After the recovery of a huge cache of spurious seed, no statewide raids were conducted and no efforts were made to find out how thousands of tons of counterfeit seed managed to reach the market.

Lakhowal said even in the past, his union activists had caught shop owners selling spurious seed.

“We had caught a shop owner in Bathinda for selling spurious seed. Similarly, a pesticide seller was caught red-handed selling fake pesticide meant for sugarcane. But, in both the cases, culprits was let off by department officials,” said Lakhowal.

PAU had urged farmers not to buy spurious seed and recommended that only the seed of the varieties produced by PAU should be used by the farmers and that farmers should also not be misled by unrealistic yield claims made by seed sellers.

The advisory by PAU has been issued in the backdrop of a raid conducted by agriculture and farmers’ welfare department of Punjab on Brar Seed Store situated opposite the university’s gate number 1 on May 11, for selling spurious seed.

The officials confiscated seed samples, bill books and other documents. Besides, the police had also registered a case under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and initiated investigation.

top news
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
Bundesliga live score & updates: Dortmund 0-1 Bayern in 2nd half
Bundesliga live score & updates: Dortmund 0-1 Bayern in 2nd half
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In