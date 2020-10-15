Farmer who died at pro-farm rally cremated, politics escalates

cities

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:28 IST

A septuagenarian farmer, Bharat Singh, who lost his life during a BJP tractor rally in support of farm bills on Wednesday here was cremated at his village in Naraingarh in the presence of BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankar, Kurukshetra MP Naib Singh Saini, senior party leaders and villagers.

Singh, a party worker, was aboard a tractor that was allegedly attacked by the protesting farmers affiliated to Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), who had blocked the tractor rally near Milan Palace on NH 344, also known as Ambala-Roorkee national highway. An FIR (murder) was lodged against seven farmers including Ambala BKU chief Malkit Singh.

MP Naib Singh Saini had alleged that the farmer was “murdered” by the goons of Congress, state BKU president Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Nirmal Singh.

Dhankar said, “The death of Bharat Singh is a great sacrifice for the economic independence of farmers. How a peaceful demonstration was stopped for two hours, where farmers were thrashed and tractors were attacked, was highly undemocratic.”

DSP Naraingarh, Anil Kumar said that the autopsy was conducted on Wednesday evening and they are awaiting the report.

Family members of the deceased and villagers, (some were also part of the rally) said that no arrangements were made by the administration during the rally.

“When we were heading for the rally from our village to the originating spot, BKU’s goons had tried to block our way. One of them, who was later booked for attacking Bharat, had landed in an argument with him. This incident was just a political fight between MP Naib Saini and former Congress MLA Ramkishan Gujjar,” Sarpanch Anil Kumar told HT, whose words were seconded by another villager, who claimed that Bharat was fit and was attacked by the “goons” who they can easily identify.

SP Ambala Rajesh Kalia remained incommunicado despite several attempts.

Meanwhile, the associates of farmers who were booked, gathered in huge numbers at the SP office in Ambala city demanding quashing of the FIRs lodged against the farmers.

In a political seasoning, several leaders from various political parties joined the aggrieved farmers at the SP office, backing them. Former Union minister Vinod Sharma, INLD state spokesperson Omkar Singh, Congress state treasurer Rohit Jain, HDF leader Chitra Sarwara were among those who supported the demands of farmers.

Later in the evening, BKU state president Gurnam Singh Chaduni and the BKU’s senior leaders met IG (Ambala Range) Y Puran Kumar and SP Rajesh Kalia at the SP office. However, after the meeting, Chaduni said that there was no solid assurance from the police.

“We will decide what to do next. But, one thing is for sure that the family is just playing in the hands of MP Naib Saini and he (Bharat) died of a heart attack. The villagers have told us that he had suffered three attacks earlier and why such an elderly was part of a rally,” said Chaduni.

IG Kumar said that the investigation is underway and appropriate action will be taken by the district police.