Farmers are not terrorists: BJP leader Birender Singh

Farmers are not terrorists: BJP leader Birender Singh

He asked the government to address concerns and doubts of farmers regarding the three agricultural laws.

cities Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Birender Singh
Birender Singh(HT File)
         

Former Union minister and BJP leader Birender Singh on Saturday slammed political parties and leaders who were terming the protesting farmers as terrorists and Khalistanis.

“The farmers stand united and they are not terrorists,” Singh said while asking the government to address concerns and doubts of farmers regarding the three agricultural laws.

He also urged farmer union leaders to get united and said that he was ready to join them and leave politics for their cause. “I want to make it clear that farmers are my top priority and party and politics is secondary,” said Singh, who is also father of Hisar MP Brijendra Singh.

“In democracy, every citizen has a right to get an explanation about any government decision, he added. “Covid-19 has affected the economy and only the agriculture sector can help to improve the financial conditions. But you can see that several farmers have left agriculture in the past two decades,” he added.

Meanwhile, expressing solidarity with peasants protesting at Delhi borders, several farmer organisations on Saturday held block and district-level protests. The protests were held at several locations in Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Panipat districts.

