Fast track pending infrastructure projects in Thane, Maharashtra cabinet minister tells MMRDA

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:17 IST

The pending infrastructure projects in Thane city are set to get a major boost, said cabinet minister for urban development and public works, Eknath Shinde.

Shinde, who is also the guardian minister of Thane, told the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials in a meeting, to fast track most projects including Teen Hath Naka remodelling, extension of the freeway from Ghatkopar to Thane and elevated Anandnagar toll plaza to Saket creek bridge.

Most of the projects in Thane and other Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) suffered a setback during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Shinde said, “I conducted a meeting with the MMRDA officials on Monday to know the status of major projects like Kopri to Patni creek bridge, Kolshet to Gaimukh creek bridge and New Thane Growth Centre. Most heavy vehicles from Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) and Ahmedabad pass through Thane. Hence, these projects are important for decongestion of the city. I have given directives to fast track them.”

He also gave directives to change the alignment of the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro 5, as the earlier alignment was opposed by most residents.

An MMRDA official, requesting anonymity, said, “There was a presentation on the status of each of the Thane-related projects. The minister has directed us regarding the timeline of these projects.”