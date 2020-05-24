e-paper
Father-son duo electrocuted to death in Sangrur

The incident took place around 6am when Bachan Singh, 65, was preparing a wall for plaster. He got electric shock from an 11KV wire passing along their house and died on the spot.

cities Updated: May 24, 2020 23:21 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A father-son duo was electrocuted to death after they came in contact with a live wire while washing walls of their house for renovation in Haripura area of the city on Sunday.

The incident took place around 6am when Bachan Singh, 65, was preparing a wall for plaster. He got electric shock from an 11KV wire passing along their house and died on the spot. When his son Harpreet Singh, 35, rushed to save him, he was also electrocuted to death, police said.

Meanwhile, a team of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) employees, led by sub-divisional officer (SDO-rural) Prem Garg, inspected the site and said that electric line existed there before the construction of the house.

City police station SHO Gurbhajan Singh said the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
