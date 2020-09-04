e-paper
Home / Cities / Feud over funds continues, Delhi civic officials plan protest

Feud over funds continues, Delhi civic officials plan protest

cities Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: Senior North Delhi Municipal Corporation office-bearers, including the mayor, standing committee chairperson and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors of the civic body, will on Monday march from their headquarters to the Delhi Secretariat , demanding dues from the state government, officials said on Friday..

North corporation officials said the Delhi government owes them ₹1,200 crore. North corporation mayor Jai Prakash said the civic body has not been able pay its employees due to a funds shortage.

“The Delhi government in its interim budget mentioned they would give ₹2,022 crore to the north corporation over the entire year, and had to give us ₹1,600 crore in the first two quarters. But so far, we have got only ₹400 crore, and the government still has to give ₹1,200 crore due from the first two quarters. To demand these dues we along with our employees comprising teachers, doctors, engineers will march to Delhi secretariat from Civic Centre [the body’s headquarters] on Monday,” Prakash said.

He alleged that the Delhi government wants to “cripple” the corporation by not giving funds owed, to “obstruct” development work and “derail the functioning of corporation”.

Teachers, engineers and doctors of the north civic body said they have not been paid salaries for three to four months. Teachers have from Thursday also been striking for two hours everyday at the headquarters and schools .

“The civic body and the government both should worry about their workforce. Our salaries of June, July and August are pending. How long shall we keep working without salaries?” said Ram Niwas Solanki, president, MCD Teachers Association.

Meanwhile, in a separate conference South Delhi mayor Anamika Mithilesh also accused the Delhi government of not releasing funds and said they would also stage a protest at the chief minister’s residence on September 10 to demand immediate release of funds.

The Aam Aadmi Party said in a statement, “If the BJP cannot run the MCD, it should give it to us. AAP will run it within the same budget... Ever since BJP has been running the MCD, the people have got only corruption and excuses from the BJP.”

When asked about the allegations of dues, a Delhi government spokesperson did not respond for comment.

