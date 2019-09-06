Final notices to owners of 98 illegal structures near airport

cities

The Mohali administration has issued final notices to the owners for the razing of 98 illegal structures built within 100 metres of the Chandigarh International Airport.

The move has been made as per the Punjab and Haryana high court’s directions of getting the structures demolished within four months. The Air Force had termed illegal mushrooming of such structures a threat to the airport, which prompted the court to direct their demolition.

These structures were identified by a committee constituted as per the directions of the high court and headed by the Punjab chief secretary.

Constructed after 2011, these mostly include houses, godowns, shops and warehouses situated in Bhabat village, Zirakpur.

Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan, also a member of the committee, said, “We have issued them notices as per Section 3 of the Works of Defence Act, 1903, and have given them 15 days, after which a demolition drive will be conducted.”

The Act

The Works of Defence Act, 1903, provides for “imposing restrictions upon the use and enjoyment of land in the vicinity of works of defence in order that such land may be kept free from buildings.”

The DC said 314 illegal structures have been identified of which, 98 will be demolished in the first phase.

“The decision regarding the razing of rest of the structures will be taken in the Punjab and Haryana High court hearing scheduled this month,” he said.

