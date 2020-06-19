e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
FIR for ‘provocative’ poll speech: Sidhu unavailable Bihar cops stranded in Amritsar

cities Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Around a year after a case was registered against Navjot Singh Sidhu for allegedly demanding votes on the line of religion by appealing to the Muslims to unite and vote against PM Narendra Modi, a team of Bihar Police was in city to meet him in connection to the case but was left stranded as the minister was unavailabile.

The FIR was lodged with Barsoi police station in Bihar’s Katihar district in April 2019 on directions of the election commission. As the national star campaigner for Congress, the cricketer-turned-politician was seeking vote for Congress’ Tariq Anwar at a rally at Barsoi.

To grant bail to Sidhu in this case, two sub-inspector level police personnel, Javed Ahmad and Janardhan Ram, are making rounds of Sidhu’s house at a private township on the outskirt of the city since Wednesday, but have failed to meet him to deliver the documents so far and get his signatures for bail.

