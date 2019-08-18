Fire at complex in Khurramnagar, two injured

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:27 IST

Two persons were injured and goods worth lakhs were destroyed on Sunday in a fire that broke out at a complex in Khurramnagar area where e-rickshaw batteries were charged.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6:30 am.

“The fire started after a short circuit in the building, which was used as a makeshift mechanic shop and charging station of batteries for e-rickshaws. Our fire tenders reached within 15 minutes after the fire was reported and controlled it,” said Vijay Singh, chief fire officer (Lucknow).

A woman and her infant daughter who were reportedly sleeping on the first floor of the complex were injured in the fire. They were taken to a nearby hospital from where they were later discharged.

At least seven other people who were present in the building were rescued.

A few e-rickshaws were gutted in the blaze.

Police officials said the complex was being operated without proper licence and didn’t have any clearance from the fire department. Police and fire department were planning to take action against the owner of the garage.

Aug 18, 2019