Firecracker bizman held at Vashi

  Updated: Oct 27, 2019 00:57 IST
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Hindustantimes
         

A 32-year-old businessman, who allegedly set up a shop to sell firecrackers at Vashi without taking permission from the authorities, was arrested by the APMC police. Firecrackers worth ₹55,000 were also seized from his shop.

Paras Rajput opened the stall near the market a few days ago. Some people learnt about his illegal business and informed the police about it.

“The man opened the shop without taking permission from the fire department of NMMC and the local police. On Friday, when we raided his shop, he was unable to show any documents. We arrested him. We also seized firecrackers worth ₹55,000 from his shop,” said a police officer from APMC police station.

The police booked the accused under 188, 286, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was remanded in judicial custody.  

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 00:57 IST

