Home / Chandigarh / Five new Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh take UT corona count to 50

Five new Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh take UT corona count to 50

All five patients were identified during the house-to-house survey being conducted by the health department in the affected pocket of Sector 30

chandigarh Updated: Apr 28, 2020 10:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
CHANDIGARH: Five new cases of Covid-19 were reported from Sector 30 of Chandigarh, taking the total count of patients to 50 in the Union Territory.

UT health secretary Arun Gupta said that all five cases were identified during the house to house survey being conducted by the health department and they were shifted and sampled at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, on Monday.

Officials said that the new cases include a 53-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man of one household in Sector 30-B.

The other three are all women aged 23, 27 and 35 and belong to three households in the same sector.

The UT administration had earlier declared a part of Sector 30-B as an “affected pocket” amid the coronavirus outbreak. A cluster of 590 households was identified for focused operations such as exclusive screening, sealing plan and restriction on the movement of residents.

There is a ban on non-essential visitors to the affected pocket. Only authorised essential items and service providers, wearing necessary protection gear such as masks, hairnet, gloves, personal protective equipment (PPE) and carrying passes and identity cards are allowed to enter the area.

