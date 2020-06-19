e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Five of Sector 38 family among seven new cases in Chandigarh

Five of Sector 38 family among seven new cases in Chandigarh

City’s tally goes up to 381, of which 315 patients have been discharged, a recovery rate of 82.6%.

cities Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Five members of a Sector 38 family are among the seven new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Chandigarh on Friday.

A 65-year-old woman from Mauli Jagran and a former employee of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, were also found positive.

Health officials said the five family members, including three males and two females, hailed from Ambala and lived in Sector 38 on rent. Two of them work in Ambala, where one of their relatives had tested positive earlier.

Two other members of the family have been isolated at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and will be sampled. One of them works in Panchkula.

Five family contacts of the 65-year-old Mauli Jagran woman have been shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and will be tested. There is no official word on the source of infection in her case.

The former GMSH-16 employee is a 61-year-old man from Sector 24. He had developed symptoms of pneumonia a few days back and took treatment privately.

The patient, who has diabetes and hypertension, has been admitted to GMSH-16. Samples of his seven family contacts have been collected.

With this, the total cases in Chandigarh have gone up to 381, of which 315 patients have been discharged. As many as six people have succumbed to the virus so far, leaving 60 active cases.

top news
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks’: When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks’: When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In