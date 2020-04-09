Five state prisons locked down, including Yerwada; jail staff cannot leave

cities

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 21:40 IST

PUNE Five prisons in the state have been locked down, Sunil Ramanand, Additional Director General, Maharashtra Prisons confirmed on Thursday.

Prisons at Yerawada in Pune; Arthur road and Byculla, in Mumbai, and prisons at Thane and Kalyan are on lockdown to ensure the Covid-19 infection caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, does not break out inside.

“I have issued the order for the lockdown of five central prisons. Medically examined prison staff will lock themselves up until further orders and administer the prisons without stepping out. The move has been initiated as these five prisons are located in affected areas of the state and hold very large number of inmates, way beyond capacity. This is s preventive measure in view of Corona spread,” said ADG Ramanand.

Currently, no cases of Covid-19 inmates have been reported from these five prisons, ADG Ramanand confirmed.

Since the nationwide lockdown was announced, inmates coming in to prisons in Maharashtra were to be kept in isolation for 14 days.

In an effort to decongest prisons, undertrial inmates in jail for crimes that could lead to imprisonment of seven years or less upon conviction, are currently being released.

According to a decision made by a Supreme Court- mandated committee, inmates eligible for release must be residents of Maharashtra.

Prisoners in cases involving serious economic offences, or bank scams, or booked under laws like the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA); Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA); Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act (MPID); Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS); and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (Uapa), will not be eligible release, as per directions of the committee.

The District legal service authority (DLSA) is filing appeals for prisoners eligible for release and concerned judges are granting personal bonds.

The process of release started on March 27.

Until April 8, 3,271 prisoners were released from 37 jails in Maharashtra.

A total of 465 were released from Mumbai Central jail followed by 343 from Thane, 300 from Taloja and 270 from Yerawada.

A recent Supreme Court order also directed prison authorities to provide transport for the released prisoners.