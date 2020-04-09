e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Five state prisons locked down, including Yerwada; jail staff cannot leave

Five state prisons locked down, including Yerwada; jail staff cannot leave

cities Updated: Apr 09, 2020 21:40 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Five prisons in the state have been locked down, Sunil Ramanand, Additional Director General, Maharashtra Prisons confirmed on Thursday.

Prisons at Yerawada in Pune; Arthur road and Byculla, in Mumbai, and prisons at Thane and Kalyan are on lockdown to ensure the Covid-19 infection caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, does not break out inside.

“I have issued the order for the lockdown of five central prisons. Medically examined prison staff will lock themselves up until further orders and administer the prisons without stepping out. The move has been initiated as these five prisons are located in affected areas of the state and hold very large number of inmates, way beyond capacity. This is s preventive measure in view of Corona spread,” said ADG Ramanand.

Currently, no cases of Covid-19 inmates have been reported from these five prisons, ADG Ramanand confirmed.

Since the nationwide lockdown was announced, inmates coming in to prisons in Maharashtra were to be kept in isolation for 14 days.

In an effort to decongest prisons, undertrial inmates in jail for crimes that could lead to imprisonment of seven years or less upon conviction, are currently being released.

According to a decision made by a Supreme Court- mandated committee, inmates eligible for release must be residents of Maharashtra.

Prisoners in cases involving serious economic offences, or bank scams, or booked under laws like the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA); Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA); Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act (MPID); Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS); and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (Uapa), will not be eligible release, as per directions of the committee.

The District legal service authority (DLSA) is filing appeals for prisoners eligible for release and concerned judges are granting personal bonds.

The process of release started on March 27.

Until April 8, 3,271 prisoners were released from 37 jails in Maharashtra.

A total of 465 were released from Mumbai Central jail followed by 343 from Thane, 300 from Taloja and 270 from Yerawada.

A recent Supreme Court order also directed prison authorities to provide transport for the released prisoners.

top news
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
In Pak script for Kashmir, 230 terrorists in waiting mode at the border
In Pak script for Kashmir, 230 terrorists in waiting mode at the border
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief
Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Team India must fight Covid-19 together, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Team India must fight Covid-19 together, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities