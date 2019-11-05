Flights to Hubli to take off from Hindon civil terminal today

cities

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:02 IST

Ghaziabad: Starting Wednesday, the new civil terminal at Sikandarpur will operate flights on the Hindon to Hubli route, under the regional connectivity service (RCS) scheme of the Centre.

The flights on the first route, between Hindon and Pithoragarh, started on October 11 but the operations were hit several times on account of snags, officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

The second route between Hindon and Hubli in Karnataka will be catered to by a 50-seater aircraft operated by private airline Star Air. According to the airline spokesperson, the Hindon-Hubli route will be one of the longest — about 1,282km in air distance — under the RCS.

“The aircraft will be a 50-seater one. The flight would be operated three days a week — on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. The first flight is full and the bookings for the next two to three weeks are very encouraging as over 80% seats have already been booked. We will be allowing up to 7kg of hand baggage and 15kg of check-in baggage,” the spokesperson from Star Air said.

According to officials, the aircraft on the second route will reach Hindon at 3.40pm and will take off for Hubli at 4.10pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The timing for the Saturday will arrive at Hindon at 2.30pm and depart for Hubli 30 minutes later.

However, the flight on the Hindon-Pithoragarh route had to be cancelled on several occasions since October 11.

“The flights between Hindon and Pithoragarh faced delays and got cancelled on some days due to snags. The airline operating on the route has told us that their aircraft is under maintenance at present. However, the new civil terminal has no issues and is fully equipped to handle the designated number of passengers,” Shobha Bhardwaj, director, civil terminal, said.

The new civil terminal is equipped to handle 300 inbound and outbound passengers.

“Despite the technical issues faced on the first route, the response from passengers has been encouraging both for Pithoragarh and Hubli routes,” she said.

Rohit Mathur, chief executive officer of Air Heritage, which is operating the flight on the Hindon-Pithoragarh route, did not respond to calls for comment. The first cancellation of the flight to Pithoragarh was on October 14. The officials had then said the weather conditions at Pithoragarh and a snag led to the cancellation.

The civil terminal under the RCS has come up at Sikandarpur village near the Hindon airbase at a cost of about ₹60 crore. Passengers are allowed entry/exit from the civil terminal building while the flights are operated from the runway of the airbase.

The terminal is proposed to operate flights to eight cities — Nasik, Pithoragarh, Kannur, Hubli, Faizabad, Shimla, Jamnagar and Kalaburgi.

The Ghaziabad district officials have also proposed flights to Lucknow and Prayagraj and have said that the routes will not face viability issues if taken up in the future.