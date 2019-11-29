Foggy weather: Northern Railways cancels 22 trains due to low visibility

cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 22:26 IST

As fog has started engulfing the northern region, resulting in poor visibility during early morning and late night hours, the Northern Railways authorities have announced the cancellation of 22 trains running between various stations of the Ferozepur division.

Besides, the authorities have also reduced the frequency of some trains.

The Chandigarh- Amritsar-Chandigarh Superfast Express (12241/12242), which runs seven days a week, will not run from December 16 till January 1.

Similarly another daily running train Dibrugarh (Assam)–Amritsar Express (15211) will remain cancelled on December 18 and 25, January 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 while Amritsar–Dibrugarh Express (15212) will be cancelled on December 20 and 27, January 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

The Jammu Tawi–Haridwar Express (14606) will not run on December 22 and 29, January 5, 12, 19 and 26 while the Haridwar–Jammu Tawi Express (14605) will be cancelled on December 23 and 30, January 6, 13, 20 and 27.

The Jayanagar–Amritsar-Jayanagar Express (14673/14674) will be cancelled from December 17 to February 3.