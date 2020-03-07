Former Akali Dal MP Gulshan joins Dhindsa Sr

cities

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 23:39 IST

Former two-time Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Paramjit Kaur Gulshan, along with some other party leaders, joined rebel party leader and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

Gulshan has remained Lok Sabha member from Faridkot and Bathinda segments.

Dhindsa Senior met a group of disgruntled SAD leaders at the house of former Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader Bhola Singh Gillpatti on Saturday. Besides Gulshan and Gillpatti, other SAD leaders who joined Dhindsa include Sarabjit Singh Doomwali, former zila parishad chairperson Rajwinder Kaur, and president of district Istri Akali Dal Gurwinder Kaur Dhillon. Former Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar (high priest) Balwant Singh Nandgarh also accompanied Dhindsa.

Addressing the media, Dhindsa said he has waged a struggle to save the Akali Dal from the clutches of Badal family “as the party has deviated from its principles under leadership Sukhbir Singh Badal”.

“Until SAD was under the command of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, party affairs were going properly and other leaders were consulted in decision-making. But Sukhbir Badal has been managing the party like a dictator and party has weakened. Corruption has plagued the SAD-led SGPC while the dignity of Akal Takht has been compromised,” he said.

Gulshan said, “Our struggle is for principles. Dalits are being ignored in the party. Assembly segments of Dalit leaders were changed. SAD is being run by hired people and leaders having connect with people are being ignored. Those who have self respect will raise questions,” she said.

Reacting to allegations by Gulshan, former Akali Dal MLA Darshan Singh Kotfatta, whose name she had mentioned among those Dalit leaders whose assembly segments were changed by the party, said party had always given him respect and the decision regarding ticket was taken by party core committee. “As a disciplined soldier of the party, I have always done my best to perform whatever responsibility party gives me. SAD is a democratic party and all decisions are taken after discussions. Charges of ignoring Dalit leaders are baseless,” Kotfatta said.