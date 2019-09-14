Former BSP MP’s brother arrested in connection with shooting incident in Meerut

cities

Former Bahujan Samaj Party MP Shahid Akhlaq’s brother Rashid Akhlaq was arrested and sent to jail on Friday in connection with a shooting incident that took place at Gudri Bazar in Kotwali area of Meerut on Tuesday, said police.

Inspector Kotwali police station, Dinesh Sharma, said the arrest was made despite the complainants wanting to withdraw the case registered against Rashid and others.

“The complainants submitted an affidavit stating that Rashid Akhlaq and his family members were not involved in the dispute. They said they had filed the complaint as some people had instigated them against Rashid and others. However, our investigation shows that Rashid was among those who had created ruckus at Kotwali Bazar on Tuesday,” he said.

To recall, two groups got involved in a heated argument over a cricket match in Kotwali Bazar area on Tuesday afternoon. Later, in the evening, supporters of both the sides attacked each other with stones and canes. Gunshots were also fired.

Two persons -- Ashiq Ilahi and Amaan -- belonging to the same group received bullet injuries in their legs. Rashid Akhlaq was accused of opening fire during the clash. Along with him, former MP Shahid Akhlaq’s son Sakib and several others were also accused in a complaint filed by Ashiq and Amaan’s kin. So far, police have already arrested accused Samir, Danish, Shoib and Rashid in the case.

