Former Kalyan mayor dies of suspected H1N1

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 00:00 IST

Former mayor of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Shiv Sena leader Kalyani Patil, 42, died of suspected H1N1 infection at Jupiter Hospital in Thane on Tuesday.

The two-term corporator was the mayor of KDMC from 2013 to 2015.

“When we visited her 15 days ago, reports showed her to be H1N1 positive. She was also suffering from several ailments,” said Raju Lavangare, health officer, KDMC.

She was admitted to Jupiter Hospital on August 14 with respiratory failure due to pneumonia disease.

“Although the reports show her to be H1N1 positive, we will have to wait for the report from a death committee, which will do a study and confirm it. Only then, can we call it a swine flu death. Since she died in a Thane hospital, Thane Municipal Corporation will set up a death committee and submit a report,” said Pratibha Pan Patil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

Hospital authorities said her condition was critical as she had pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), affecting her lungs.

“She was kept in a negative pressure room in the ICU and was on ventilator support throughout her treatment. She was managed by a team of chest specialist, intensive care specialist and nephrologist. Despite all efforts, she died due to multi-organ failure and septic shock,” said a representative of Jupiter Hospital.

After her death, shops in Kalyan (East) shut for the day.

Patil is survived by her husband Nitin Patil, who runs a transport business, a daughter and a son.

Her final rites were performed at Vitthalwadi cemetery in Kalyan (East).

Patil’s death is the sixth swine flu death in Kalyan and Dombivli this year.

“She was an aggressive leader. During her tenure as a mayor, she staged protests against water shortage problem in Dombivli. She was popular in her area Kolsewadi in Kalyan,” said Dipesh Mhatre, Sena leader from Kalyan.

