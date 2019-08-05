Four booked for dowry harassment on woman’s complaint

noida

A 22-year-old woman has alleged that her husband and in-laws thrashed her for dowry due to which she delivered a premature baby girl who died a few days later. An FIR has been registered against four persons, including the woman’s husband, in the case, police said, adding that the suspects are on the run.

The victim, Ashu Sharma of Gejha village in Sector 93, filed a complaint on Saturday against her husband Praveen, father-in-law Bhup Singh, mother-in-law Pushpa, and sister-in-law Priya at Phase II police station.

Ashu was married to Praveen, a resident of Ghazipur in Delhi on March 5, 2018. She said that her family had spent around ₹25 lakh on her marriage and gave gold and silver jewellery and a car as gifts to her husband’s family. “However, my husband and in-laws were not happy with the gifts and valuables. They were demanding ₹10 lakh more as dowry,” Ashu said in the FIR.

Rajendra Sharma, Ashu’s father, said her husband and in-laws started torturing her over the demands. “We held meetings with them several times but they did not mend their ways. The torture and harassment continued for over one year,” he said.

The victim said she got pregnant a few months after her marriage. “My in-laws started beating me. I was hit in the abdomen and started bleeding on July 13 this year. I informed my parents who brought me from Delhi to Noida,” she said.

The victim said she was admitted to a Noida hospital where she delivered a premature baby girl on July 14. “The baby was weak. The Noida hospital referred us to a hospital in Delhi where the baby died on August 1. The baby died because my in-laws had hit me in the abdomen,” she said.

Police officials said a case has been registered against the woman’s husband and in-laws under relevant sections of IPC, including Section 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth), and section 3 and 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. “We have booked the four suspects and launched an investigation in the matter,” Farmood Ali Pundir, station house officer, Phase II police station, said.

