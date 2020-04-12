Four booked in Ludhiana for holding house party

cities

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 00:55 IST

Police booked four residents, including a patwari, on Saturday for holding a house party on Friday night.

The accused were identified as Amarjit Singh of Guru Angad Dev Nagar, Amit Kumar, AK Rana of Basant Avenue and patwari Daljit Singh, who is posted at Lalton. All of them managed to flee before the police arrived.

Amarjit had organised a get together at his residence, where Kumar, Rana and Daljit had gathered.

Inspector Jagdev Singh, Sadar police station house officer, said that a neighbour had tipped-off the control room following which a raid was conducted at Amarjit’s residence. “But before we reached the spot, the accused fled in two cars,” he said.

The SHO added that Amit Kumar was earlier issued a curfew pass for medical emergency and he had misused it. He, along with AK Rana, travelled in a car to Amarjit’s place, while the patwari came in his own car.

Singh added that their team is trying to trace the accused and they will be arrested soon.

A case was registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station.

In Facebook post, police have also warned residents against misusing the curfew passes issued to them.