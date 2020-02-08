Four Chamba residents back from coronovirus-hit China kept under watch

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 12:20 IST

DHARAMSHALA: Four people from Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh who recently returned from coronavirus-hit China have been kept under watch by the district health authorities.

They have been counselled by experts and have been kept in home-isolation under strict surveillance for 28 days.

Thirty-three of the 145 people under surveillance in Himachal Pradesh have completed the 28-day observation period and have shown no symptoms of coronavirus infection. They have been allowed to meet their kin.

The remaining have completed the 14-day observation period. Though there is no sign of infection, they will remain in isolation for the next fortnight.

State health minister Vipin Singh Parmar said that the government has taken steps according to guidelines. “Teams of doctors are examining these people daily,” he said.

DHARAMSHALA UNDER

SPECIAL SURVEILLANCE

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the state government has put Dharamshala, the headquarters of Kangra district, under special surveillance after the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Dharamshala sees a large influx of tourists from China and south-east Asian countries as it is the abode of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

“Special arrangements have been made there and counselling centres have been opened. So far, no case of coronavirus infection has been reported in the state,” Thakur said.

STUDENT FROM STATE

AT MANESAR CAMP

A student from Himachal Pradesh is among the group of 545 medical students under observation at the central health department camp in Gurugram district after they were evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus in China. He will remain under observation at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp till February 14.