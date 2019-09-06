Four Leisure Valleys to be set up in Ludhiana: Ashu

cities

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:23 IST

To provide clean and green environment and places for exercise and spending free time to city residents, four leisure valleys will be developed in Ludhiana (West) constituency of the city.

Says work on two valleys near DAV School in BRS Nagar and Lodhi Club has already started, while on two others, it will commence in a few days

Announcing this here on Friday, Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said work on two valleys had already been started, while work on the remaining two would start in a few days.

The valleys are coming up near DAV Public School (along the Sidhwan Canal) in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Haibowal, near the Lodhi Club and behind Blocks D and E in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

Accompanied by Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairman Raman Balasubramanian and municipal commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar, Ashu visited the two under-construction valleys (near DAV Public School and Lodhi Club) and inspected the work and issued necessary directions to the officials concerned. He said the projects would prove lifelines for the city and its residents.

He said the valley near DAV Public School would be around 1.5 km in length (starting from opposite DAV Public School up to the railway crossing near the Pakhowal Road) and would cost around ₹3 crore. He said land for valleys was being provided by the LIT and the municipal corporation (MC).

He said the vacant land near DAV Public School was literally being used as a garbage dump. The site now be transformed into one of the best leisure valleys of the city, he said, adding the MC has also constructed a rainwater recharging well here.

The minister said this valley was designed by former students of the horticulture department of Punjab Agricultural University and features would comprise modern infrastructure, benches, canopies, imported grass, plants, lighting, etc. He said the valley would also have tennis, badminton and volleyball courts, along with a senior citizens’ home, an open gym, besides other facilities.

He said work on the Sidhwan Canal waterfront project would also start on Sunday.

Councillor Mamta Ashu said the canal project envisaged development of the stretch along the Sidhwan canal, starting from the Pakhowal Road up to the MC Zone D office near the Ferozepur Road, as an open public space for citizens of the city, and would be developed at a cost of ₹4.7 crore. The length of this stretch was approximately 1,100 metres and the width varied from 20–22 metres, she said and added the project included a green belt, a cycling track, a playing zone, a footpath along the canal, sitting areas, wall climbing activities, etc.

