Fourth accused in Chandigarh double murder case held

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:52 IST

Chandigarh The UT police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old man for his involvement in the murder of two college students, Vineet Kumar and Ajay alias Ajju, at an apartment in Sector 15 on December 19. This is the fourth in the case.

The accused has been identified as Amit of Khera village in Haryana’s Jind district and is a Class 12 passout. Crime branch officials said on the basis of the interrogation of the accused arrested earlier during their five-day police remand, they have recovered three more pistols and three cartridges.

“Amit was residing in Naya Gaon and was supposed to visit his relatives in Sector 22 when he was arrested. He was was going towards the PGIMER side on foot when he was nabbed,” police said. He will be produced in a court on Friday.

The UT police on December 30, cracked the Sector-15 double murder of college students with the arrest of three of the five accused. The trio has been identified as Ankit Narwal, 18, Sunil, alias Nandal, 21, and Vicky, alias Kalia, 19. Police had recovered two countrymade weapons and four cartridges from the accused, who were sent to five-day police remand by a local court. Sunil is a proclaimed offender in an Arms Act case registered in Panipat and is pursuing BA from a college there. Ankit has completed Class 12 and was seeking admission to Panjab University, while Vicky dropped out of school after Class 10, said police.