e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Cities / Fourth accused in Chandigarh double murder case held

Fourth accused in Chandigarh double murder case held

Two college students were shot at an apartment in Sector 15 on December 19

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh The UT police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old man for his involvement in the murder of two college students, Vineet Kumar and Ajay alias Ajju, at an apartment in Sector 15 on December 19. This is the fourth in the case.

The accused has been identified as Amit of Khera village in Haryana’s Jind district and is a Class 12 passout. Crime branch officials said on the basis of the interrogation of the accused arrested earlier during their five-day police remand, they have recovered three more pistols and three cartridges.

“Amit was residing in Naya Gaon and was supposed to visit his relatives in Sector 22 when he was arrested. He was was going towards the PGIMER side on foot when he was nabbed,” police said. He will be produced in a court on Friday.

The UT police on December 30, cracked the Sector-15 double murder of college students with the arrest of three of the five accused. The trio has been identified as Ankit Narwal, 18, Sunil, alias Nandal, 21, and Vicky, alias Kalia, 19. Police had recovered two countrymade weapons and four cartridges from the accused, who were sent to five-day police remand by a local court. Sunil is a proclaimed offender in an Arms Act case registered in Panipat and is pursuing BA from a college there. Ankit has completed Class 12 and was seeking admission to Panjab University, while Vicky dropped out of school after Class 10, said police.

tags
top news
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities