Home / Cities / Fraudster dupes eatery owners on pretext of tie-up with Zomato

Fraudster dupes eatery owners on pretext of tie-up with Zomato

Approached them once the unlocking process began and promised to get them online orders for a fee

cities Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.
The case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.(HT PHOTO)
         

A fraudster impersonating as an employee of the food delivering company Zomato, duped restaurants, eateries and hotel owners of ₹50,000 on the pretext of a tie-up with the company for online orders.

The accused has been identified as Siddharth Aggarwal of Avtar Nagar on Ferozepur road.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Raman Nagpal, the sales manager of Zomato. Nagpal said that the company has a tie-up with several eateries, restaurants and hotels but none of them are charged for the tie-up.

But recently, he started getting complaints from some eatery owners about not getting any orders despite paying up a fee. Following this, Nagpal found that a man impersonating as a Zomato employee had been approaching the owners after the lockdown, promising more online orders against a fee.

Assistant sub-inspector Santokh Singh said the accused has been identified but his whereabouts are not clear yet. He added that the case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

