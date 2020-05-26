e-paper
Fraudsters using police’s e-challaning system as bait to dupe vehicle owners

Sending messages on people’s mobile phones informing them they have been issued challans for traffic violation and mentioning a website address to pay the fine online

cities Updated: May 26, 2020 23:03 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Fraudsters are using e-challaning system, initiated by traffic police, as bait to dupe people in the city by sending messages on their mobile phones that they have been issued challans for traffic violation and mentioning a website address to pay the fine online.

The district police have initiated an investigation and engaged the cyber cell to trace the accused.

Many people have received such messages during the past three days. When they contacted the traffic police, officials said they had not issued any challans to them.

According to sources, the miscreants are getting details and contact numbers of vehicle owners from mobile phone applications. The miscreants are sending messages to contact numbers with vehicle numbers as well.

The fraudsters have also added a fake link https://echallanparivahan.in to pay fine of Rs 500 online. While the actual website is https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in.

Hunny Arora, a resident, said, “While I was travelling from Jalandhar to Ludhiana, I received a message saying he has been issued a challan for not wearing a seatbelt, but I always wear the belt while driving.”

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said, “People are reportedly making payment against challans, which have not even been issued to them. It is believed fraudsters have managed to get original vehicle registration numbers from some service agency. The cyber cell of the police has already started investigation in these cases. The police will soon trace the accused and block the fake website address.”

He added the district police send e-challan through post in which the original website is mentioned for payment. He appealed to city residents to verify all the details after receiving such messages.

