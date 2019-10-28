French man ‘duped’ of 47,000 Euros in Karol Bagh by men posing as cops

cities

A businessman from France was duped of 47,000 Euros by three men who posed as policemen looking to frisk him on suspicion of drug possession in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Sunday night, police said.

Mandeep Singh Randhawa, deputy commissioner of police (central district), identified the victim as 45-year-old Yousef who had arrived in India a few days ago to buy bridal dresses for business in France.

The crime took place around 10pm on Sunday when Yousef was walking back from the Karol Bagh market to his hotel located in Channa Market in the same area. “Three men driving in a Swift Dzire with tinted glass pulled up next to Yousef. They introduced themselves as Delhi Police officers and said they suspected him of carrying drugs,” said another officer who did not want to be identified.

On the pretext of frisking him, they checked his bag, took a look at his passport and then stole 47,000 Euros kept inside, said the officer, adding that the suspects then got into their car and drove away.

DCP Randhawa said that CCTV footage accessed by the investigators revealed that Yousef did not have any chance to stop the car and said that no physical force of any sort was used against the victim. “It was a case of cheating,” said the DCP.

The DCP said that Yousef had minor injuries, but insisted that they were not received during this crime. Citing it as a part of investigations, the DCP refused to shed light on how Yousef suffered those injuries.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) has been registered at Karol Bagh police station, said the DCP, adding that a “dedicated team” has been formed to crack the case.

The officer said that the probe so far has indicated the role of an Iranian gang that is notorious for crimes using this modus operandi. The police, however, are yet to make a breakthrough.

