Fresh case against Azam, Waqf Board chiefs also booked

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 21:35 IST

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan was booked in a fresh case of cheating, dishonesty and criminal conspiracy in Rampur on Monday, the police said.

Khan’s wife and son, the Shia Waqf Board chairman and his Sunni Waqf Board counterpart, along with others, were also named in the case, the police said.

The FIR was lodged at the Azim Nagar police station of Rampur on a complaint by a local cleric Zameer Naqvi, who accused Azam and the others of fraudulently changing the records of enemy property in Rampur, so that it could be transferred to Maulana Jauhar Ali University where Khan is the chancellor.

Rajeev Chaudhary, station house officer (SHO) of Azim Nagar police station, said, “Member of Parliament Azam Khan, his wife (Tazeen Fatima), his son Abdullah Azam, Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi and Sunni Waqf Board chairman Zafar Ahmed Farooqui and five other people have been booked under 420 (cheating), 120B(criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and other sections of IPC (Indian Penal Code).”

The district police have formed a team to investigate the matter.

Azam Khan could not be reached for a comment regarding the matter. His aide Fasahat Ali Shanu said, “The case, like the previous ones, has been lodged at the instance of BJP leaders who have turned vindictive against Azam Khan after he won the election.”

Jauhar University and Azam Khan have been in the eye of the storm ever since the senior Samajwadi Party leader won the Rampur Lok Sabha seat in May, defeating BJP candidate Jaya Prada.

The case filed on Monday comes days after nearly 2000 stolen books were allegedly recovered from the library of Jauhar University and the police arrested four employees of the university.

About 30 FIR have been lodged against Khan for land encroachment in the last five months. Most of the complainants are farmers, who have accused Khan of encroaching on their land to build the university.

In view of these cases, the district administration recently included Azam Khan’s name in the list of land mafia of Rampur.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 21:35 IST