Friday expected to be uneventful in walled city, but residents and police take no chances

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:05 IST

New Delhi:

For the last couple of days, residents and traders of Delhi’s walled city have been working to quell rumours about a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), scheduled from Jama Masjid to Delhi Gate after this Friday’s noon prayers.

“Aurangabad in Bihar too has a Jama Masjid and a Delhi Gate. The anti-CAA protest march scheduled there was being peddled as a Delhi event. We have effectively dismissed those rumours,” Mohammad Akram, a RWA member in Jama Masjid area, said on Thursday.

Residents and the police confirmed that no agitation had been planned in the walled city for Friday. But they are taking no chances. Locals will keep a watch on potential troublemakers and try to keep their children at home.

The police will deploy additional forces in the form of eight companies of paramilitary personnel, apart from the local police, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, deputy commissioner of police (central district), said. “Both sides have been meeting multiple times to ensure the day remains uneventful. So far, no protests are planned,” he said.

On December 20, also a Friday, a peaceful protest that had begun after the afternoon prayers turned violent in the evening and left many injured. The Delhi Police had said the arrested alleged troublemakers were all outsiders.

In many Uttar Pradesh districts such as Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor and Meerut, too, protests had erupted after devotees were leaving mosques after afternoon prayers.

While Jama Masjid usually reports an increase in visitors during Friday prayers, locals said they don’t expect a large number like previous Friday. “Last Friday, there was a call to gather after the prayers and protest. This time, there is no such call,” said Salman, a notebook trader, who did not reveal his second name.

Hazi Mian Faiyazuddin, an eminent citizen of the area and owner of a hotel right across Jama Masjid, said over a lakh had gathered last Friday, but this week it is unlikely to exceed 10,000. “Jama Masjid’s capacity is about 6,000. You can expect another 2,000-3,000 persons. We will ensure things are peaceful,” Faiyazuddin said.

Faiyazuddin doesn’t anticipate any trouble but said locals will keep a watch on troublemakers. “The local police have been cooperative. If we spot any miscreant, we will hand them over to the police,” Faiyazuddin said.

“If someone wants to raise slogans peacefully, they can do for 10-15 minutes, Beyond that, it creates trouble for the traffic, women and children returning from schools. In any case, we have let everyone know that the police and the general public should not be made a party to it,” he said.

Nawabuddin, a resident of Daryaganj where last Friday’s protests had turned violent, said businesses in the walled city had been suffering for a week. “If any individual raises his hand to create trouble, we’ll stop him,” he said.

Residents said though the day is expected to be uneventful, they have asked their children to stay indoors in the afternoon. “I have three teenaged sons. I have requested all of them to stay at home. I hope they listen,” said Mohammad Akram, a businessman.

On Thursday, the mosque was filled with visitors and Jama Masjid markets were buzzing with activity. But traders said this was far less activity than usual. “My business has fallen by more than half. Tourists are avoiding visiting this area since Friday. We cannot afford to suffer anymore,” said Muzahir Hussain, a travel agent.

DCP Randhawa said social media messages to maintain peace were being sent to residents and meetings with the Aman Committee, and the resident and market welfare associations were being conducted to ensure peace.