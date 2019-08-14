FYJC special round merit list declared

cities

Aug 14, 2019

Pune The state education department announced the First Year Junior College (FYJC) special round general merit list online, on Wednesday.

At least 20,002 applications were received in Pune division under the special round, of which 14,866 students have been allotted seats.

Of the 14,866 students, 7,694 students have been allotted colleges according to their first preference.

“Students who have been allotted colleges according to the FYJC special round general merit list can complete their admission process by August 19. The centralised admission process (CAP) committee will take up the first come, first served (FCFS) round from August 20 to 27,” said Meenakshi Raut, deputy director of education, Pune and incharge of the centralised admission process (CAP) committee.

“Students who do not take admission in the special round general merit list, will have to go through the first come, first served round. Empty seats available in junior colleges will be filled in this round,” added Raut.

Seats allotted

Total number of junior colleges in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad area – 296

Total number of seats available for FYJC – 1,04,139

Total number of applications received for special round merit list – 20,002

Total number of students allotted admissions – 14,866

Students who have got allotment according to their first preference – 7,694

Stream wise intake and allotment

Sr. No. Stream Available seats Allotted students

1 Science 34,097 5,921

2 Commerce 40,727 6,682

3 Arts 14,925 1,709

4 Vocational 4,640 554

5 Total 94,404 //94,389 14,866

Cut off percentages of prominent colleges in Pune after special round merit list

Sr. No. College Name Arts Commerce Science

1 Fergusson College 65.4 % NA 94.4 %

2 SP College 79.2 % 87 % 89.2 %

3 Symbiosis College 90.4 % NA NA

4 Modern Junior College, 35.8 % 78.8 % 80.2 %

5 Ness Wadia College of Commerce NA 43.6 % NA

6 Dr Shamrao Kalmadi Junior College 88.04 % 81.8 % 79.2 %

7 MES Abasaheb Garware College 49.6 % NA 89.8 %

Aug 14, 2019