G Noida: Boy’s body found 20km from home, cops suspect suicide

cities

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:37 IST

Greater Noida: A 15-year-old boy was found dead at a high-rise society in Greater Noida West Wednesday night. The body was found 20 kilometres from his house in Greater Noida, police said.

The victim was a student of class 10 of a private school in Greater Noida and lived with his parents. Manoj Kumar Pathak, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said residents informed the police that the boy’s body was found dead near a tower in a housing society in that area. “It appeared that he had fallen to his death from one of the top floors,” Pathak said.

Police then launched an investigation and also circulated information about the boy on WhatsApp groups. Pathak said police came across a missing person complaint filed at the Sector Beta 2 police station on Wednesday morning. The local police contacted his family members and the body was identified.

Pathak said as per the boy’s mother, he was playing a game on his mobile phone on Tuesday night. “The mother took away his mobile phone and he became upset. Later, he went to bed. The next morning, he left home for a morning walk and did not return,” he said. Ajay Kumar, SHO, Beta 2 police station, said the boy’s family then filed a missing person complaint.

Pathak said it is not clear how the boy travelled around 20km from Greater Noida to Greater Noida West. “The boy had no friend or relative in the society where his body was found. We are scanning CCTV footage of the premises to get further clues,” Pathak said.

The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination. Kumar said the family members have not filed any complaint in this regard so far.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 21:37 IST