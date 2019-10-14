G Noida plans iconic building on lines of Statute of Unity

cities

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has decided to build an iconic building or statute, on the lines of the Statute of Unity built in memory of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat. The objective behind this is to develop the brand value of Greater Noida and market the city as an investment destination globally. The authority has sought suggestions and objections from the general public on the project.

“The general public can give their feedback on this proposal over the next 15 days. After perusing all suggestions/objections, we will finalise the iconic project. We want the city to be known by this iconic structure in the years to come,” Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said.

Greater Noida, established in 1992 by the Uttar Pradesh government as a well-planned industrial town spread on 38,000 hectares, has numerous housing projects, though many of the flats are yet to be occupied.

Housing projects, built some five to 10 years ago, are still not occupied owing to poor law and order and connectivity issues, officials said. The authority has developed 26.83% area as a recreational green belt with an aim to maintain a healthy environment for residents. While residential area is spread over 25.81% of the total city area, the industrial area is spread over 31.46% and the remaining land is used for institutional, commercial and other purposes, officials said.

“Most of the arterial roads, industrial areas, residential sectors and markets wear a deserted look as those who have invested their money in the city are yet to occupy their respective properties. The Metro has reached this town but last-mile connectivity in most of the pockets is an issue. We hope that if we are able to build an iconic structure, it will help us in branding the city at an international level,” another Greater Noida authority official, not authorised to speak to the media, said.

The authority hopes that developers, corporate houses and other companies will come forward to develop this iconic project under their corporate social responsibility budget.

