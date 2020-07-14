e-paper
Home / Cities / Gang of snatchers busted, 5 held in Ludhiana

Gang of snatchers busted, 5 held in Ludhiana

With this, the police claim to have solved about 16 cases of snatching and burglary

cities Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Focal Point police have busted a gang of snatchers and arrested five persons. With this, the police claim to have solved about 16 cases of snatching and burglary.

The police have also recovered a pick-up auto, motorcycle, illegal pistol, sharp-edged weapons and iron rods and other items from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Anok Lal Singha alias Bangali, a native of West Bengal is the kingpin of the gang, Surinder Mishra alias Johny and Ravi Giri, both natives of Uttar Pradesh, Jeeta of Ambedkar Nagar of Giaspura and Gaurav Kumar Verma of Makkar Colony of Daba.

Station house officer inspector Mohammad Jamil said that the police have arrested the accused from a vacant plot near Sahnewal airport following a tip-off. The accused were hatching a conspiracy to commit robbery in the city. The police conducted a raid and arrested them.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in 16 cases of snatching and burglary. The accused were active in Sahnewal, Giaspura, Sua road, Village Gobindgarh, Jalandhar Bypass, Daba and Dhandhri Khurd.

“The accused are staying in rented accommodations in the city. After executing the crime, they used to hide in their accommodation,” Jamil said.

“A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

