Gangster, woman aide held with pistol, cartridges in Sangrur

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:17 IST

A gangster and his female aide were arrested from Mouran village, around 17km from Sangrur, for kidnapping a Faridabad-based man and demanding ransom. Police recovered a 315-bore pistol and three live cartridges from them.

The accused have been identified as Bir Bahadur Singh alias Kala of Bhatuan village of Moonak sub-division, and Sangita alias Santosh of Ballabgarh village of Faridabad (Haryana).

Superintendent of police (investigation) Harinder Singh said Kala, along with his seven aides, kidnapped Harish Kumar of Hanuman Colony of Faridabad on August 22 and kept him hostage at Patran and other places.

"As per the Haryana Police, Nahar Singh alias Billu had done to recover the ₹1 crore ransom but the police arrested him on August 24. However, after Billu's arrest, the kidnappers released Kumar. Punjab Police were looking for other accused when they got a tip off about Kala and Santosh," said the SP.

The accused have been booked under Section 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at Chhajjli police station.

The SP said Kala is a wanted gangster of Sangrur and is facing 17 criminal cases, including those of kidnapping, in Patiala, Mansa, Sangrur and Jind of Haryana. "The accused will be produced in a court and police will seek their remand for interrogation," he said.

