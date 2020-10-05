Garbage piles up in Dugri as static waste compactor develops snag

cities

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 21:45 IST

Garbage is being dumped in the open by waste collectors as the only static waste compactor of the municipal corporation (MC) near Dugri Canal Bridge has developed a snag.

With the waste compactor lying defunct for over two weeks, garbage being dumped at roadside continue to be a nuisance in various parts of the city as foul smell emanating from it irks commuters.

At times, garbage is dumped on the roadside due to the low capacity of the shed leading to unsanitary conditions. As per officials, the compactor had developed a snag and now the parts required to make the machinery operational are not available in the market.

One of the residents of Dugri area, Dilpreet Singh said, “The static compactor site is situated near the traffic lights near the Dugri canal bridge. The stink from heaps of garbage is polluting the area and residents are irked due to the dumping of garbage in the open. They have been demanding the installation of compactors at different points however, the MC is not being able to maintain the existing infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, the authorities said that they are working to arrange the required parts and the efforts are also being made to upgrade the compactor site for the collection of segregated waste.

Member of A2Z company, Vishant Chaudhary said, “The compactor had developed a snag and it has been repaired. But a display that is required to make the compactor operational is not available in the market. We are looking for the display and the compactor site would be made operational in a few days.”

MC Secretary Neeraj Jain said, “As the civic body is working towards waste segregation, it is also working to upgrade the compactor site so that dry and wet waste could be dumped separately.”

Since 2016, when the first static compactor site was established in the Dugri area, the MC and the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) have been working on the projects to install static compactors to avoid open dumping of garbage in the city. While the MC’s project to install compactors at 22 sites under the Smart City Mission is still on papers, the LIT has established six static compactors sites out of a total eight, but those have also not been made operational due to the absence of required vehicles to lift the waste from the compactor sites. The LIT had commenced the construction at the sites in May last year.