Gardener falls while cutting tree branch, dies

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 20:04 IST

Gurugram: A 37-year-old gardener died after he fell from a pillar while cutting a tree’s branch at a house in Friends Colony, Sector 17, the police said on Monday. The gardener fell on a grille and a rod pierced through his body, the police said.

The police have booked the owner of the house where the incident took place for alleged negligence and not providing any safety equipment.

According to the police, Sanoj Trivedi, the victim who was a native of Bihar, stayed at Silokhera village in Sector 30 with his family. The incident took place around 4.30pm on Saturday.

In his police complaint, Jai Trivedi, victim’s relative, said that Sanoj used to regularly go to the house for gardening. On Saturday, the suspect allegedly called him to his house and told him to cut a branch of the tree which was right outside his house.

“The branch that is to be cut was at the top of the tree. The owner asked him to climb a pillar, which was inside the house, and then cut it. He did not give him any kind of safety equipment. While he was cutting the branch, he fell down on a grille and a rod pierced through his body,” Jai said.

According to the complaint, Sanoj was rushed to the Civil Hospital in the city from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. He succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police said.

Anil Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, Civil Lines police station, said, “We have booked the owner of the house. He is yet to be arrested. We are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Civil Lines police station on Sunday, the police said.