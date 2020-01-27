e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Gardener falls while cutting tree branch, dies

Gardener falls while cutting tree branch, dies

cities Updated: Jan 27, 2020 20:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: A 37-year-old gardener died after he fell from a pillar while cutting a tree’s branch at a house in Friends Colony, Sector 17, the police said on Monday. The gardener fell on a grille and a rod pierced through his body, the police said.

The police have booked the owner of the house where the incident took place for alleged negligence and not providing any safety equipment.

According to the police, Sanoj Trivedi, the victim who was a native of Bihar, stayed at Silokhera village in Sector 30 with his family. The incident took place around 4.30pm on Saturday.

In his police complaint, Jai Trivedi, victim’s relative, said that Sanoj used to regularly go to the house for gardening. On Saturday, the suspect allegedly called him to his house and told him to cut a branch of the tree which was right outside his house.

“The branch that is to be cut was at the top of the tree. The owner asked him to climb a pillar, which was inside the house, and then cut it. He did not give him any kind of safety equipment. While he was cutting the branch, he fell down on a grille and a rod pierced through his body,” Jai said.

According to the complaint, Sanoj was rushed to the Civil Hospital in the city from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. He succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police said.

Anil Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, Civil Lines police station, said, “We have booked the owner of the house. He is yet to be arrested. We are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Civil Lines police station on Sunday, the police said.

top news
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
‘Killed lots of them’: Taliban says mystery crash in Afghanistan was US aircraft
‘Killed lots of them’: Taliban says mystery crash in Afghanistan was US aircraft
Delhi rape convict Mukesh Singh’s petition against rejection of mercy plea in SC tomorrow
Delhi rape convict Mukesh Singh’s petition against rejection of mercy plea in SC tomorrow
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
Here are the top Windows 10 tricks every PC user must know
Here are the top Windows 10 tricks every PC user must know
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities