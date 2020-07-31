Ghaziabad: Man pushes neighbour’s minor children off fourth floor, arrested

cities

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Friday arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly pushed his neighbour’s two minor children from the fourth floor of his residence in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar. The police said the suspect was arrested on the basis of statements of one of the children.

An FIR was lodged under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) against Harendra Kumar, who stays in a rented apartment over the third floor of the building where the incident took place. The family of children stays on the fourth floor.

The incident took place around 11am on Friday, in Guldhar, near Sector 23. “The two boys had gone to the terrace of the building and were flying a kite when they fell, under mysterious circumstances, on to the roof of an adjacent house and were injured. The boundary wall was quite high and the children could not have toppled over by themselves while playing. So, when they were asked, one of them revealed that they were pushed by their neighbour,” said Mohammad Aslam, station house officer of Kavi Nagar police station.

“After the suspect was arrested, he allegedly narrated to us that an uncle of the two minors had fled with his wife a couple of months ago, and since then he had been annoyed with the family. His wife returned but she is living with her parents for the past 20 to 25 days. When the suspect found the two children alone on the terrace, he pushed them in order to seek revenge,” SHO added.

The two children, aged eight and nine years, are recuperating in a private hospital near the Delhi-Meerut road and are stated to be out of danger.

“We spoke to the doctors who told us that CT scan reports of the two did not indicate any critical injuries, but they will remain under observation for 24 hours and are under treatment. The children fell about 15 to 20 feet off the terrace, on to the adjacent house. There, we found a broken cable wire. So it is assumed that both fell on the cable wire first and did not hit the roof directly, which broke their fall. This is why they did not suffer any major critical injury,” said Avnish Kumar, circle officer (city 2).

The father of the two, who works as a driver, said he and his wife were away at work when the children went to the terrace.

“My wife and I were not at home. When we heard of the incident from neighbours who called us, we rushed back. The children told us that the suspect came up to the terrace and pushed them. After I submitted a police complaint, the suspect was arrested,” he added.

The family has been living on rent for the past six years in the building. He stays with his wife and five children, including the two boys in question.