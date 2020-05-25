Ghaziabad seals border with Delhi again, cites rising coronavirus cases

noida

Updated: May 26, 2020 00:12 IST

The Ghaziabad district administration Monday issued directions once again restricting movement of commuters to Delhi and said commuters, other than those in the exempted categories, will be required to get passes if they wished to travel to Delhi. The officials said Monday’s direction was extension of May 18 lockdown guidelines issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Under the May 18 directions of chief secretary RK Tiwari, commuters from Delhi, other than those from hot spot areas, were allowed to travel to NCR areas of Noida and Ghaziabad and the district administration was asked to issue detailed directions in this regard.

“So the directions issued on Monday are in a continuation of that order. Restrictions have been imposed on movement at the Ghaziabad-Delhi border. There are certain category of persons like those involved in essential services, etc., who are allowed to cross the border. Others will have to apply for passes from the Ghaziabad district administration,” Ghaziabad district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

“People who have to reach private offices in Delhi for work will also have to apply for passes. A detailed order has been issued in this regard. The directions have been issued after a number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, which have emerged in Ghaziabad, were of people who got the infection after travelling to Delhi,” Pandey said.

According to estimates of the district health department, about 55 to 60 cases of the total 217 cases, as on May 24, are of those who have acquired the Covid-19 infection after travelling to Delhi.

“Initially, when the cases started coming in we had more incidences of infection acquired after people attended various religious congregations. Thereafter, a majority of cases pertained to a Noida-based company – Ceasefire. From mid-April till date, a majority cases pertain to people who travelled to Delhi for treatment and other reasons. Quite a few number of health care personnel working in Delhi hospitals, but living in Ghaziabad, also tested positive,” Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad, said.

“As per our estimates, a majority of cases nowadays are related to infections acquired from Delhi. We have an estimated 60 such cases. So, it was vital that movement to Delhi is restricted,” Gupta said.

In the orders issued on Monday, vehicles engaged in essential services are allowed to move without any restrictions while doctors, paramedical staff, police and bank employees will be asked to produce their identification cards. Likewise, media persons and lawyers can also cross the borders on production of ID cards.

The order also states that commuters are advised to leave Ghaziabad maximum by 9am and return only after 6pm. Officials said those wanting to travel to Delhi can apply for passes at http://164.100.68.164/upepass2/

“The persons coming from hotspot areas of Delhi will not be allowed entry to Ghaziabad. Likewise, no one will be allowed entry to any hotspot areas in Ghaziabad. Even, anyone residing in hotspot areas of Ghaziabad will be allowed to move out except for those involved in essential services,” the directions by the district magistrate, said.

Both Ghaziabad and Delhi share borders near UP-Gate, Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Seemapuri and Loni areas.

Meanwhile, civil flights began operations from the Sikandarpur civil terminal near the Hindon airbase on Monday. The Airports Authority of India officials said the entire premises were sanitized and flight from Hubli landed on Monday evening with 30 passengers. Eighteen passengers boarded the same flight back to Hubli.