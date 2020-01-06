e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Cities / Ghaziabad: Victims worked for ₹500/day, slept in a shelter

Ghaziabad: Victims worked for ₹500/day, slept in a shelter

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2020 23:25 IST
Peeyush Khandelwal
Peeyush Khandelwal
Hindustantimes
         

It was the first time that they were told to work at night, families of the five deceased and two injured daily wage earners recalled omniously, adding that they slept in a shelter at night to send ₹500 home.

“I got a call about from my brother who was in SUV of the sub contractor (Naseem Ahmad). My son Parvesh had come to the site for work. He earned ₹500 per day. My uncle’s son Durgesh was also there. They were both killed. Pravesh was unmarried but Durgesh has two children back home. All the five who died are very poor and sustained their families by working as construction site workers,” Pravesh’s father Sunil Kumar said.

Survivors said they were laying a pipe for the corporation’s street light project and were returning to Rajendra Nagar after finishing work at 2am when the accident took place.

“It was the first time we had gone out to work at night and our friends met with the accident. I was sitting near the tractor driver. Suddenly, I heard a loud sound and I fell to the ground. I could not see what had happened and if there was any vehicle which hit our trolley. I fell to the ground and became unconscious. When I regained consciousness I found myself in the hospital,” said Johnny, 26, one of the two who escaped with a fractured leg.

As families of the men killed in the accident arrived to claim the bodies, sub contractor Naseem Ahmad, whose son Shahrukh was allegedly driving the trolley, said he was forced to bring the workers to the site to expedite work on the street light project as directed by the contractor.

“The person who has the contract from the corporation is from Aligarh. I was told to arrange for workers. The work has been going on for quite some time, but only during the day. After the corporation officials asked the contractor to work at night, I was told to bring labourers. It was cold, so, at 2am, I called off work. It was the first time that my workers had come at night and they were killed,” he added.

Municipal commissioner Dinesh Chandra denied that he or any civic officer gave direction for the labourers to work at night.

However, the police, late Monday night, claimed Ahmad had threatened workers and forced them to work at night.

top news
Thousands of students across country take to streets in support of JNU
Thousands of students across country take to streets in support of JNU
Trump says Iran will ‘never’ have nukes; puts Iraq on notice
Trump says Iran will ‘never’ have nukes; puts Iraq on notice
Got vital clues, say Delhi cops on Crime Branch probe in JNU violence
Got vital clues, say Delhi cops on Crime Branch probe in JNU violence
‘Iron rods, hammers and organised attack’: JNUSU president recounts violence
‘Iron rods, hammers and organised attack’: JNUSU president recounts violence
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
Didn’t see ‘tukde-tukde’ gang when I studied in JNU: Jaishankar
Didn’t see ‘tukde-tukde’ gang when I studied in JNU: Jaishankar
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
Why university students have finally found a voice | Opinion
Why university students have finally found a voice | Opinion
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali KhanRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities