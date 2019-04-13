Girl’s brother booked for her husband’s murder

Police on Saturday booked a man for killing his sister’s husband in Begunadih village under Chowka police station (PS) in Searikela-Kharsawan district after remains of a skeleton were found from the area on Friday.

The girl had eloped with the deceased and married him on March 15 this year, police said.

The father of the deceased identified the remains as that of his missing son, Ravi Singh Sardar, and has accused the girl’s brother of killing his son, police said on Saturday.

Though police have booked Anant Singh Sardar, brother of the 19-year-old girl, they are yet to arrest him, pending medical and forensic reports.

The remains have been sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Hospital (MGMMCH) for DNA profiling.

“We have also collected blood samples of victim Ravi’s father Kandru Singh Sardar and will send the same to state forensic science laboratory (FSL) in Ranchi for DNA matching,” said Ratan Kumar Singh, Chowka PSofficer-in-charge (OC).

“Kandru identified his son’s remains by his clothes seized from the spot and we have lodged an FIR for murder against Anant Singh Sardar, the brother of the 19-year-old girl. But we can’t arrest him unless the FSL and medical reports confirm it,” added Singh. “Kandru told us Anant’s sister Durgamoni Kumari and Ravi were in love and they had eloped on February 6. They returned to the village after a month and he performed their marriage on March 15. He also accepted and took Durganmoni to his house as daughter-in-law,” said Singh.

“But Anant had been opposing the relationship and even threatened to kill them after their marriage. My son went missing on March 31. Anant has killed him,” Kandru alleged in his police complaint.

