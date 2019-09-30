Girl student bitten by monkey at Panjab University

chandigarh

A monkey bit a student outside the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) on Panjab University campus in Sector 14 on Monday.

The student, who is pursuing BPharma, suffered injuries on the leg, and was administered anti-rabies vaccine at the Sector 19 dispensary.

While the girl was not injured seriously, students and faculty complained of the growing monkey attacks at the institute. “Around 10 days ago, a professor was bitten by a monkey, and a peon was also attacked a few days back. The students and the faculty members are in constant fear due to these incidents becoming a routine affair,” said a senior official at the department.

To tackle with the simian menace, the university had hired three langurs to chase away the monkeys around four years ago. However, after the audit department raised objections on the expenditure of ₹6,000 on each langur, the service was discontinued.

