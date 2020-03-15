Give space on station premises for parking: KDMC to railways

cities

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:51 IST

After visiting the congested roads near Kalyan and Dombivli railway stations, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi has written to the Central Railway (CR) to provide space for parking.

On February 29, the civic body chief along with officials and traffic police visited the station road. He decided to approach the railways to help decongest the station road by allowing parking space on the premises.

The letter written by the civic body chief states that there are 10 suburban railway stations under KDMC limits. Due to the heavy footfall, there is heavy traffic congestion around the railway station which goes beyond the control of the traffic department during peak hours.

“During discussion, the traffic came up with some suggestions. During our visit, we found that areas surrounding stations have not been provided sufficient parking space. The railways has structures which have been abandoned. The railways should demolish such structures,” said Suryavanshi.

He added, “The land should be utilised for facilities for commuters such as parking, bus stops, rickshaw stands so that the traffic congestion on the roads near the station is eased.”

At Kalyan and Dombivli station road, two-wheelers are parked everywhere, sometimes in double lane, covering a major portion of the road. All types of vehicles, including the civic and private buses, ply on the station road. The railway station road also has autorickshaws parked haphazardly due to lack of space.

An official from CR said, “We received the letter on Friday. A meeting will be called to discuss about the issue.”