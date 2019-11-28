GNDU to provide more fee concession to Kashmiri students

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:38 IST

The Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) will provide more fee concessions to Kashmiri students, vice-chancellor (V-C) Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu announced on Thursday.

“We will provide more concessions in the fee structure for the wards of the Kashmiri migrants and non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits and Hindu families living in Kashmir Valley, for admission in higher educational institutions during the academic session 2020-21”, said Sandhu during a meeting of the university’s Syndicate.

Besides, GNDU officials approved 13 new PhD courses in various subjects.

The university will also start a diploma course in Persian (part-time) from the next academic session.

GETS 4 CENTRES OF EXCELLENCE IN SPORTS

He said the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports has allotted four ‘Centres of Excellence in Sports’ to GNDU in athletics, fencing, cycling and swimming.

The centres would be fully funded by the Union government, which will rope in young and talented sportspersons from nearby schools.

He said the university will also promote ‘symphony of traditional music of all religions’ and an auditorium for this purpose is under-construction.

In another decision, GNDU will frame policy for Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in the university in order to “foster, stimulate and encourage creative activities in the areas of technology, science, arts and management”.

Also, GNDU will preserve the legacy of eminent novelist Nanak Singh at a small museum in Bhai Gurdas Library that will house his handwritten manuscripts, correspondence with important literary personalities, historic photographs, awards received by him and artefacts of personal use.