e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

Gobind Singh Longowal re-elected SGPC chief; House passes resolution condemning Ayodhya verdict

chandigarh Updated: Nov 27, 2019 14:18 IST
Surjit Singh
Surjit Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (left) with Gobind Singh Longowal, who was re-elected president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee in Amritsar on Wednesday.
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (left) with Gobind Singh Longowal, who was re-elected president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

Gobind Singh Longowal was unanimously re-elected Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president at the apex gurdwara body’s annual election on Wednesday afternoon.

Longowal was expected to retain the post as he enjoys the blessings of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal who controls the body that manages the affairs of historic Sikh shrines in north India.

Rajinder Singh Mehta was elected senior vice-president; Gurbaksh Singh junior vice-president; and Harjinder Singh Dhami general secretary.

The SGPC general house passed a resolution condemning the Supreme Court’s recent judgment in the Ayodhya Ram Janmbhoomi (birthplace) case. In its verdict on November 9, the apex court ruled that a temple be constructed for Hindus on a 2.77-acre site in Ayodhya, while Muslims be given five acres of an alternative land to build a potential mosque.

Meanwhile, 10 opposition members walked out of the meeting to register their protest on the handling of the sacrilege incidents of 2015.

A former Akali MLA, Longowal was first elected as SGPC president in 2017, succeeding Kirpal Singh Badungar.

A low-profile and humble face of the party, he poses no challenge to the authority of the Badal family at the helm of the Akali Dal.

He is a convenient choice of the SAD chief at a time when the party faces backlash from the Sikh community over the sacrilege incidents that triggered a revolt in the Panthic outfit, leading to formation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) led by then Khadoor Sahib MP Ranjit Singh Brahampura.

tags
top news
Fadnavis was asked if it was a mistake to ally with Ajit Pawar. His reply
Fadnavis was asked if it was a mistake to ally with Ajit Pawar. His reply
As leaders seek cabinet berth for Ajit, NCP says Uddhav, Sharad Pawar will decide
As leaders seek cabinet berth for Ajit, NCP says Uddhav, Sharad Pawar will decide
From Tihar, Chidambaram sends some advice to Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition
From Tihar, Chidambaram sends some advice to Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition
WhatsApp’s latest update brings these new interesting features
WhatsApp’s latest update brings these new interesting features
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
In epic tug of war of trucks, Ford’s open challenge for Tesla
In epic tug of war of trucks, Ford’s open challenge for Tesla
Restaurant delivers food late; Delhi cop handcuffs manager, thrashes him
Restaurant delivers food late; Delhi cop handcuffs manager, thrashes him
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News