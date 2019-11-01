Goodwin Jewellers case: Cops seal 2 flats, seize high-end cars

cities

With 397 complaints already lodged against Goodwin Jewellers from customers and investors in Thane and Navi Mumbai, the total amount of loss is currently ₹14.50 crore. The police expect more complaints will be added in coming days. Meanwhile the economic offences wing (EOW) of Thane Police has sealed two flats and seized a high-end car as part of its probe into Goodwin Jewellery Group.

The police have booked Sunil Kumar and Sudheesh Kumar, founders of Goodwin Jewellery Group, for cheating, criminal breach of trust and relevant sections of Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999. On Thursday, the EOW carried out a five-hour search at two flats owned by the Kumar brothers at Palava City in Dombivli, which have since been sealed. A Mercedes Benz car, owned by Sunil Kumar, has been seized.

The Kumar brothers are absconding, but Sunil Kumar told HT that he and his brother Sudheesh intended to fight the case legally. “Even if the brothers are planning to fight legally they will have to surrender first. If they claim they have done nothing, they should not be hiding,” said Sanjay Jadhav, deputy commissioner of police, EOW, Thane.

The EOW has so far registered 190 complaints from Ambernath, Dombivli and Thane. An officer from APMC police station said 207 people have filed complaints with them and more are expected.

Jadhav said that since more complaints were coming in, he expected the total amount of loss to increase. “Since we have taken over the case, we are now taking note of each complaint. We will take the help of local police stations,” he said. Other groups that offer schemes like Goodwin Jewellers did — in addition to selling gold and silver, it offered customers investment schemes — will be studied. “We will also do a parallel study of other such investment groups operated in these cities to prevent such cases in future,” said Jadhav.

A meeting was held at Kerala Bhavan in Vashi on Thursday, which was attended by both investors and the advocates, to decide the next course of action against Goodwin Jewellers.

