Goodwin Jewellers’ Koregaon park branch staffers now booked for cheating, fraud

cities

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:53 IST

PUNE The managing director, director, branch manager and salespersons of the Goodwin Jewellers shop in Koregaon Park were booked on Wednesday, by Pune police in a case of cheating and defrauding investors.

A similar case was registered against Goodwin at the Nigdi police station in October this year.

While Pimpri Chinchwad police received 70 complainants, the Pune police have received 88 complaints.

Ravindra Shisave, joint commissioner of Pune police, said, “Complaints were registered at different police stations across the city. A primary investigation was conducted on the complaints and since we found credibility in their claims, a case was registered. The investors have been cheated of more than Rs 3 crore, as per the complaints. The number may even go up if more people approach us. A suitable investigation team will be appointed in this matter.”

The Kerela-based jeweller offered various schemes and investment options to their customers. The investors were promised returns and gold jewellery against their investment. Collectively, the 88 investors lost deposits worth Rs 3,04,43,880, according to the case in the matter.

A case under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (Common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act was registered at Koregaon Park police station.

The Goodwin matter came to light after they shut 12 of their stores on October 22 in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Dombivli, Ambernath and Pune, citing stock clearance as the reason. However, the stores have been shut ever since. A case was registered with complaints from 397 investors received by Thane police. The investors lost money to the tune of Rs 14 crores. The Thane case is being investigated by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW).

.