e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 22, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Government school teachers hold protest in Khanna

Government school teachers hold protest in Khanna

Express resentment over the statement of state health minister that due to lockdown and breakout of Covid-19, the government could not pay teachers without work

cities Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Government school teachers of Khanna, Samrala and Macchiwara, under the banner of the Democratic Teachers Front, held a protest at the Prem Bhandari Park, Khanna, to express resentment against the statement of state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu that due to lockdown and the breakout of Covid-19, the government could not pay teachers without work.

The health minister had, on Friday, stated during a press conference that government schools are closed and, if the state government is deputing teachers on other duties then, being government employees, they must perform the duty.

After all, he said, the government was paying salary to the teachers though they have no work as schools are closed due to coronavirus.

The teachers also burnt an effigy of the minister and raised slogans against the Punjab government.

The protesters marched towards the bus stand in Khanna raising slogans against the government.

District secretary Daljit Samrala the statement of the minister has exposed the insensitive attitude of the Punjab and Central governments towards education and future plans for disinvestment in the education sector.

He said teachers of government schools in Punjab have been working tirelessly to provide online education to the students on their own.

In addition to updating student data online in schools, teachers are distributing books, mid-day meal ration and funds among students and doing multidimensional duties at quarantine centers, without any facility of PPE kits, he added.

top news
2 Indian mission staffers detained by Pakistani agencies return via Wagah
2 Indian mission staffers detained by Pakistani agencies return via Wagah
Chinese commanding officer among several killed along LAC in Galwan clash
Chinese commanding officer among several killed along LAC in Galwan clash
Rishi Sunak appoints Indian-origin CEO as UK financial watchdog
Rishi Sunak appoints Indian-origin CEO as UK financial watchdog
Global coronavirus cases top 9 million; outbreak surges in Brazil, India
Global coronavirus cases top 9 million; outbreak surges in Brazil, India
WHO calls to ramp up dexamethasone production for Covid-19 patients
WHO calls to ramp up dexamethasone production for Covid-19 patients
New Covid-19 cases in Delhi dip below 3,000 after three days
New Covid-19 cases in Delhi dip below 3,000 after three days
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to extend free food grains for 3 months more
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to extend free food grains for 3 months more
Watch: Baloch activists hold protest against China & Pakistan
Watch: Baloch activists hold protest against China & Pakistan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In