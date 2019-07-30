Govt medical college in Greater Noida to start MBBS programme from Aug 1

cities

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 20:04 IST

Greater Noida: The maiden batch of the MBBS programme at the Greater Noida-based Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) will begin Thursday. The Institute has 100 seats for the programme and 83 students have secured admissions so far and is the first government institute to offer a programme in medicine in Gautam Budh Nagar.

GIMS is located in Greater Noida, near Kasna. It sees patients from Greater Noida, Jewar, Dadri as well as from Hapur and Bulandshahr. The Institute offers medical services in the field of medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology, ophthalmology, paediatrics, pathology, microbiology, biochemistry, physiotherapy, anaesthesia, dermatology, psychiatry, respiratory medicine and dental surgery.

Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta, director, GIMS, said, “The Medical Council of India (MCI) gave us permission in May to conduct the programme for 100 students. We have made all preparations and the first batch will start on August 1. We have also scheduled an orientation programme for the students on Thursday,” he said. The Institute has hired 55 faculty members for the college.

Gupta said a second round of counselling is scheduled from August 2. “We hope that the remaining seats will be filled in the second counselling,” he said.

GIMS was founded in 2008 as Manyawar Kanshiram Multi-Specialty Hospital. In February 2016, the hospital was renamed as Government Institute of Medical Sciences. The 300-bed Institute gets around 1,500 patients every day at its out-patient department.

The admission to this residential medical college is done on the basis of NEET scores. The annual fee for the course is around ₹82,000, as per government norms.

Gupta said the Institute has taken several measures, including establishing a blood bank, appointing faculty members, procuring equipment, preparing academic blocks, hostels and other facilities, so as to meet MCI parameters.

GIMS’s joining instruction letter for students states that all students have to stay in the hostel. “Ragging in any form, that is, making unpleasant sounds, disorderly conduct, engaging in any act which causes or is likely to cause physical or psychological harm or fear of shame or an embarrassment to a student is strictly forbidden,” it stated.

The permission from the MCI is accorded for one year and it will be renewed on a yearly basis subject to verification of achievement of annual target.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 19:39 IST