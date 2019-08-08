Government nod to service extension of LMRC MD

lucknow

In an about-turn on its earlier stand, the UP government has decided to grant a two-year extension of services to the managing director of Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) who was due to retire on August 17, said housing department officials.

While LMRC MD Kumar Keshav was not available for comment, sources in the housing department confirmed that the state government gave its nod to the proposal for a two-year extension to him. Kumar was hand-picked by ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan for implementation of the Lucknow Metro rail project.

While Sreedharan (who was principal advisor to UP government on metro rail projects), tendered his resignation a couple of months ago, Kumar’s term was coming to an end on August 17.

“A formal government order would be issued soon,” said a senior housing department officer. He refused to comment as to why the government had then set up a three-member selection committee headed by chief secretary, Anup Chandra Pandey, to hunt for a new MD for LMRC in July.

According to sources, around 15 applicants had already applied for the top job and the search committee had forwarded its recommendation to the selection panel.

“I guess the selection process would have to be shelved and a formal call in this regard would be taken by the government over the next couple of days,” said the official. He said the selection process was started because there was an urgent need to fill up the vacancies fast because of the Agra and Kanpur metro rail projects, which have to get off the ground in a couple of months.

